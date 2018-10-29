HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An LAPD officer-involved shooting occurred Monday morning in Hollywood, the agency confirmed, adding that social media reports of an active shooter were unfounded.
The incident was called in about 8:08 a.m. in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. No injuries were immediately reported.
The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.
There has been an officer involved shooting within the 6300 block of W Sunset Blvd in @LAPDHollywood . Please stay clear of the area while officers continue there investigation. This is not an active shooter situation.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 29, 2018
The LAPD spokesperson described the scene, near Arclight Hollywood and a 24 Hour Fitness gym, as "stabilized."
Police urged the public to avoid the area as an investigation got underway.
