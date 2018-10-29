There has been an officer involved shooting within the 6300 block of W Sunset Blvd in @LAPDHollywood . Please stay clear of the area while officers continue there investigation. This is not an active shooter situation. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 29, 2018

An LAPD officer-involved shooting occurred Monday morning in Hollywood, the agency confirmed, adding that social media reports of an active shooter were unfounded.The incident was called in about 8:08 a.m. in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. No injuries were immediately reported.The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.The LAPD spokesperson described the scene, near Arclight Hollywood and a 24 Hour Fitness gym, as "stabilized."Police urged the public to avoid the area as an investigation got underway.