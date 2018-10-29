LAPD on scene of officer-involved shooting in Hollywood; reports of active shooter unfounded, police say

An LAPD officer-involved shooting occurred in Hollywood, the agency confirmed, adding that reports of an active shooter were unfounded.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An LAPD officer-involved shooting occurred Monday morning in Hollywood, the agency confirmed, adding that social media reports of an active shooter were unfounded.

The incident was called in about 8:08 a.m. in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. No injuries were immediately reported.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.

The LAPD spokesperson described the scene, near Arclight Hollywood and a 24 Hour Fitness gym, as "stabilized."

Police urged the public to avoid the area as an investigation got underway.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
