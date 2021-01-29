LAPD open fire after responding to report of man with gun in Van Nuys; suspect hospitalized, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10039802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities have released body camera video that showed an armed man holding his baby hostage in Phoenix.

A suspect was transported to a hospital Friday afternoon after Los Angeles police opened fire during a confrontation in Van Nuys, authorities said.Officers initially responded about 10:45 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the area of Sherman Way and Hayvenhurst Avenue, an LAPD spokesperson said.Details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately available.The unidentified suspect was hospitalized in unknown condition. It was unclear whether the person was struck by gunfire.No officers were injured, the Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.