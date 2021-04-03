LAPD open fire on woman allegedly armed during hours-long standoff in MacArthur Park

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD open fire during hours-long standoff in MacArthur Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman allegedly armed with a gun was taken into custody Friday evening after a nearly three-hour long standoff with Los Angeles police, which included her swimming in MacArthur Park's lake.

LAPD said officers responded to a call of an armed woman at MacArthur Park around 3 p.m. and after they "made contact" with her, police opened fire.

Details about what led to the shooting weren't immediately clear. It was also unknown if the woman shot at officers.

Multiple gunshots can be heard in video of the encounter, which is now the subject of a police investigation. The video shows at least three officers confronting the woman.

No one was hit by gunfire.

The woman spent the next two hours evading officers by swimming back and forth in the lake while she carried her purse and backpack.

Members of the LAPD's Underwater Dive Unit arrived at the park. She eventually came out of the lake and was swarmed by officers. She was taken into custody around 6 p.m.

A gun was found at the scene.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylapdofficer involved shootingstandoff
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC mass shooting: 9-year-old victim remembered for big heart
CA to allow indoor concerts, theater performances starting April 15
Man uses machete to scare away robbers targeting his Asian parents
Suspect in Orange mass shooting charged with murder
Lakers welcoming fans back to Staples Center
LA religious leaders honor Atlanta shootings victims
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Show More
SoCal Filipino American family still separated after 30-plus years
Couple stranded in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19
Volunteers escort Koreatown residents to help keep them safe
School buses, drivers set to resume transporting students
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
More TOP STORIES News