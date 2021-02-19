Police smash into suspect's car to end chase through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police SUV broadsided a suspect's vehicle to stop him from fleeing after an hourlong chase around the Echo Park and downtown Los Angeles area Thursday night.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The chase began around 9 p.m. in the Echo Park area when Los Angeles Police Department officers tried to pull over a reckless driving suspect.

The suspect fled on multiple freeways, including the 101 and 110, briefly heading toward the San Fernando Valley before turning around and heading toward downtown.

The driver continued turning through neighborhoods north of downtown, at one point ending up near Echo Park again.

The red Chevrolet had Washington state plates.

After about an hour of pursuing the suspect, it appeared officers were calling off the chase.

But they soon resumed the pursuit and caught up to the suspect as he pulled into a gas station in Eagle Rock.

As the car tried to make a U-turn on the gas station property, a CHP SUV broadsided the vehicle, forcing it to stop. Officers jumped out with weapons drawn and the suspect surrendered and was quickly taken into custody.
