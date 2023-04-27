A Los Angeles police officer was arrested April 20, 2023, on suspicion of raping a child under the age of 14, according to the LAPD.

Ex-LAPD officer released from custody after arrest for alleged rape of child under 14

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former LAPD officer was released from custody after being arrested for the alleged rape of a child under 14, authorities confirmed Thursday.

"The Los Angeles Police Department can confirm Diego Jose Miranda Lopez is not in custody," the agency said in a brief statement, referring additional questions to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Lopez was arrested April 20 on suspicion of raping a child under the age of 14, according to the LAPD.

Online inmate records show he was released in accordance with section 849(B) of the California penal code, which states that a person may be released if a peace officer "is satisfied that there are insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint against the person arrested."

Prosecutors have not announced any filing of charges in the case.

Lopez was assigned to the LAPD's North Hollywood station and was on the force for less than a year. He was booked on suspicion of forcible rape of a child under 14.

According the the LAPD, the alleged rape occurred before Lopez joined the department. He resigned after being confronted with the allegations, the agency said.

After being taken into custody, Lopez was initially held without bail.