Police reform: LAPD new diversion effort will send minor offenders to treatment instead of jail

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department hopes a newly launched program will help prevent people from reoffending.The program will send people arrested for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies to community support programs instead of jail.Eligibility will be based on the offense and past criminal history.Those who are eligible will then be referred for treatment or connected to resources for things like housing and transportation.LAPD says the program is intended to reduce recidivism and enhance public safety. No police report will be filed during anarrestee's treatment, and will be archived upon their completion of theprogram.The program is launching amid calls to "defund" the police, or divert law enforcement resources to community programs.Earlier this year, the Los Angeles City Council cut $150 million from the LAPD to provide more funds to help the homeless and promote policing alternatives.