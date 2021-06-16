Police reform: LAPD new diversion effort will send minor offenders to treatment instead of jail

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD launches diversion program for minor offenses

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department hopes a newly launched program will help prevent people from reoffending.

The program will send people arrested for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies to community support programs instead of jail.

Eligibility will be based on the offense and past criminal history.

Those who are eligible will then be referred for treatment or connected to resources for things like housing and transportation.



LAPD says the program is intended to reduce recidivism and enhance public safety. No police report will be filed during anarrestee's treatment, and will be archived upon their completion of theprogram.

The program is launching amid calls to "defund" the police, or divert law enforcement resources to community programs.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles City Council cut $150 million from the LAPD to provide more funds to help the homeless and promote policing alternatives.

RELATED: LA City Council allocates funds cut from LAPD to policing alternatives, homelessness prevention
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to allocate some of the funds that were cut from the LAPD budget and put them toward homeless initiatives and policing alternatives.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylapdpolice
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 men found dead in Hollywood, another transported to hospital
ABC reporter confronts Putin over crackdown on opponents: VIDEO
50K Six Flags tickets announced as new vaccine incentive
Man yells racial slur, knocks woman to ground in suspected hate crime
CA single father gets new appraisal for $150K more in value
33 migrants found packed inside moving truck in west Texas
LA City Councilman Mike Bonin facing recall effort
Show More
Trump to tour border wall with Texas governor on June 30
President Biden meets 1-on-1 with Russian President Putin
Dodgers win in front of sellout crowd of 52K+
As heat wave raises concerns, man detained in Thousand Oaks fire
Fireworks returning to Disneyland this summer
More TOP STORIES News