LAPD release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released bodycam footage of a deadly police shooting in South Los Angeles.

The April 30 shooting occurred at about 10:55 p.m. near 113th Street and Wilmington Avenue, where the suspect died at the scene.

Officers were responding to a radio call of a man with a gun, police said.

Several gunshots are heard in the video.

AIR7 HD captured the moment as the suspect shielded himself from officers behind a car door, while armed with a gun.

Police said he shot at them twice, hitting a patrol car. Officers fired back.

At least four bodycams captured different perspectives of the shooting.

No officers were hurt.

The suspect was identified as 48-year old Emilio Luis Robles.
