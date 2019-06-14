LAPD release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released bodycam footage of a deadly police shooting in South Los Angeles.The April 30 shooting occurred at about 10:55 p.m. near 113th Street and Wilmington Avenue, where the suspect died at the scene.Officers were responding to a radio call of a man with a gun, police said.Several gunshots are heard in the video.AIR7 HD captured the moment as the suspect shielded himself from officers behind a car door, while armed with a gun.Police said he shot at them twice, hitting a patrol car. Officers fired back.At least four bodycams captured different perspectives of the shooting.No officers were hurt.The suspect was identified as 48-year old Emilio Luis Robles.