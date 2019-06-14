LAPD release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released bodycam footage of a deadly police shooting in South Los Angeles.
The April 30 shooting occurred at about 10:55 p.m. near 113th Street and Wilmington Avenue, where the suspect died at the scene.
Officers were responding to a radio call of a man with a gun, police said.
Several gunshots are heard in the video.
AIR7 HD captured the moment as the suspect shielded himself from officers behind a car door, while armed with a gun.
Police said he shot at them twice, hitting a patrol car. Officers fired back.
At least four bodycams captured different perspectives of the shooting.
No officers were hurt.
The suspect was identified as 48-year old Emilio Luis Robles.
