Sunland-Tujunga: LAPD releases new details in stabbing, carjacking of pregnant teacher

Los Angeles Police Department investigators released new details in the case of a pregnant woman who was stabbed 11 times and carjacked last week in front of her Sunland-Tujunga home.

By ABC7.com staff
SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department investigators on Wednesday released new details in the case of a pregnant woman who was stabbed 11 times and carjacked last week in front of her Sunland-Tujunga home.

According to the LAPD, the incident began about 6 p.m. March 20 when three men surrounded Tanya Nguyen as she was parking her car. One of the men asked the 33-year-old woman if he could borrow her cellphone.

When the victim demurred, the man "punched her in the face and stabbed her multiple times as she sat in her car," LAPD Capt. David Grimes said at a news conference.

The assailant then pushed Nguyen out of her vehicle and continued assaulting her before he and one of his accomplices carjacked the Kia Stinger, Grimes said. The third man joined two female accomplices who were waiting in a Volkswagen Jetta.

MORE: Pregnant woman released from hospital after being stabbed, carjacked
A pregnant teacher who was viciously attacked during a carjacking in Sunland-Tujunga last week has been released from a hospital.


The two carjackers drove away but quickly struck several parked vehicles on the street, culminating in a head-on collision with one of them, police said. The latter crash was captured on surveillance video. The carjackers fled the scene on foot and where picked up by Volkswagen, according to investigators.

Firefighter-paramedics transported the victim to a hospital, where she underwent surgery for a punctured lung. Two of her teeth were knocked out in the attack.

"Thankfully, she is going to fully recover and her baby is going to be fine," the LAPD captain told reporters.
