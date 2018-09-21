LAPD releases video of officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles that wounded FBI agent, killed suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Video released by the LAPD shows the moment officers and FBI agents exchanged fire with a murder suspect in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Police Department/YouTube)

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Video released by the Los Angeles Police Department Friday shows the moment officers and FBI agents exchanged fire with a murder suspect in an August officer-involved shooting near a motel in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at the Central Inn Motel in the 4000 block of South Central Avenue on August 7.

A fugitive task force consisting of LAPD officers and FBI agents were attempting to arrest Daniel Valdez, 70, for a murder of a relative that happened in July in South LA.

Video released shows Valdez talking to a receptionist at the lobby of the motel when he spots the members of the task force approaching.

Valdez is seen in the video pulling something out of his pocket and exiting the lobby.

In the released video, LAPD freezes the action at one point, zooming in to show the gun that Valdez is holding as he points it toward the officers.

MORE: LAPD: 70-year-old suspect dead, FBI agent hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles
EMBED More News Videos

The suspect, a gang member who had an outstanding warrant, was armed with a firearm when authorities located him in the motel's parking lot, police said.



The exchange left one FBI agent with a gunshot wound in his left wrist.

Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weapon, a .38 caliber revolver, was recovered in the parking lot.

LAPD's use-of-force investigation is still ongoing.

"After the investigation is completed, the chief of police will forward his findings to the civilian Board of Police Commissioners, who will evaluate the evidence to determine whether the officers' tactics and use of force met the high standards expected of all LAPD officers," LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein said in the video released.

The surveillance video shows the shooting from three different angles.

LAPD Commander Alan Hamilton said police video from the officer's perspective is not available because the officers assigned to the fugitive task force do not wear bodycams.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootinglapdshootinggunsSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
More than 12 alleged victims step forward in OC sex assault case
CA gov. signs measure that lets utilities bill customers to pay for wildfire costs
Efforts underway to help protect SoCal homeless after recent attacks
Postal carrier helps save elderly woman in house fire
OC man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
SoCal air quality still better than decades ago, but remains unhealthy
Extra security at Van Nuys school day after shooting near campus
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
Show More
Man sentenced in 2016 murder of pregnant girlfriend in Hollywood
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
2 homeless men die after baseball-bat attacks in downtown LA
9-year-old Newbury Park student reports attempted kidnapping
Man gets life in prison over 2015 stabbing death of UCLA student
More News