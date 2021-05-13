LAPD responding to shots fired in Fairfax District

By ABC7.com staff
FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large police presence has responded to the Fairfax District in Los Angeles after a report of shots fired in the area Wednesday evening.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the manager of an apartment building in the area of Fairfax Avenue and Beverly Boulevard reported gunshots in the area. There were also reports of an armed person threatening to shoot others.

The Los Angeles Police Department has shut down part of the neighborhood and are searching for the suspect.

The location is near the CBS Television City complex and about a block away from The Grove and the Original Farmers Market.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
