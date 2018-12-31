LAPD responds to officer-involved shooting in Van Nuys, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A police shooting occurred Monday morning in the 13600 block of Vanowen Street in Van Nuys, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Details of the shooting, including whether anyone was struck when police opened fire, were not immediately provided.

The LAPD announced the incident in a tweet published at 8:11 a.m., adding that an agency spokesperson was en route to the scene.

DEVELOPING: More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.
