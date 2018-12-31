There has been an Officer Involved Shooting in Van Nuys in the 13600 block of Vanowen St. A PIO is enroute and will provide updates as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 31, 2018

A police shooting occurred Monday morning in the 13600 block of Vanowen Street in Van Nuys, the Los Angeles Police Department said.Details of the shooting, including whether anyone was struck when police opened fire, were not immediately provided.The LAPD announced the incident in a tweet published at 8:11 a.m., adding that an agency spokesperson was en route to the scene.