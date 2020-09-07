Police searching for 6-year-old boy believed to be abducted by father in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department and a local grandfather are asking for the public's help in finding a 6-year-old boy.Chance Dorsett was last seen with his biological father, Rodney Dorsett Jr., around 4 p.m. Sunday, LAPD says.Rodney Dorsett Jr. met with his father, who has full custody of Chance, at a market on Redondo and Washington boulevards, according to police."The grandfather allowed his son Rodney Jr. to take Chance and spend time with him, hours went by and Chance was not returned," police said in a statement.Rodney Dorsett Jr. is believed to be traveling by bus with Chance. Police say the father has family in Texas and might be heading in that direction.Chance was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with tan polka dots and tan shorts.Anyone with information on Chance's whereabouts is urged to call police at 213-473-0467 or 213-922-8205.