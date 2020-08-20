LAPD searching for missing 10-year-old, 8-year-old Van Nuys boys

LAPD is asking for the public's help finding two boys, ages 8 and 10, who went missing after leaving their Van Nuys home Tuesday.
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police is asking for the public's help finding two missing boys, ages 8 and 10, who went missing after leaving their Van Nuys home Tuesday.

Michael and Makiy Burks were last seen around 4:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, and both were heading westbound on Vose Street from Sepulveda.

Michael, 10, is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes, 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He was wearing gray shorts with an orange lining, a blue shower cap, black shoes and a black shirt with the words "just do it" on the front.

Michael has stitches over his left eyebrow and was carrying a blue backpack.

Makiy, 8, is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes, 4 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He had on a red shirt, black shorts, white sandals and a red shower cap.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD at (818) 374-1964.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuyslos angeleslos angeles countylapdmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democrats pound their DNC message: To oust Trump, you must vote
Murder suspect in custody after lengthy barricade in Lynwood
Kamala Harris makes history with VP acceptance speech | WATCH
Obama delivers DNC speech from Philadelphia
Hillary Clinton at the DNC: Don't let Trump 'sneak or steal' a win
Garcetti authorizes utility shutoff at Hollywood Hills 'party house'
80-year-old man beaten in Lancaster market dies
Show More
Remains of murdered Chino soldier return to SoCal
Newsom addresses fires, heat, COVID-19
California makes it through another day of heat without rolling blackouts
What happened when students went to school during the 1918 pandemic?
LeBron James wears altered MAGA hat with Breonna Taylor message
More TOP STORIES News