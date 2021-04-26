LAPD searching for missing 6-year-old boy in Hancock Park

Wilshire officers are currently searching for a missing 6 yr old, Menachem Goldberg, pictured here. Last seen wearing blue polo and blue pants. Missing from 300 Blk of North Orange Dr. pic.twitter.com/N5MCj6vV1y — LAPD Wilshire (@LAPDWilshire) April 26, 2021

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are seeking the public's help finding a 6-year-old boy who went missing from his Hancock Park home Sunday night.Menachi Goldberg was last seen walking outside his home in the area of Mansfield and Oakwood avenues in Hancock Park around 7 p.m.Police have set up an active search in the area with the help of community members.Menachi was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki pants and a white kippah.Anyone who spots Menachi or has information is asked to call (800)ASK-LAPD.