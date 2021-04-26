LAPD searching for missing 6-year-old boy in Hancock Park

Menachi Goldberg was last seen walking outside his home in the area of Mansfield and Oakwood avenues in Hancock Park around 7 p.m.
Police have set up an active search in the area with the help of community members.
Wilshire officers are currently searching for a missing 6 yr old, Menachem Goldberg, pictured here. Last seen wearing blue polo and blue pants. Missing from 300 Blk of North Orange Dr. pic.twitter.com/N5MCj6vV1y— LAPD Wilshire (@LAPDWilshire) April 26, 2021
Menachi was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki pants and a white kippah.
Anyone who spots Menachi or has information is asked to call (800)ASK-LAPD.