LAPD searching South LA neighborhood after at least 1 wounded in shooting

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large police presence descended on a South Los Angeles neighborhood after at least one man was injured in a shooting Monday night.

A man was visible at the scene bleeding but conscious and police were setting up a wide perimeter in the area of 109th Street and Broadway.

The shooting was reported in the area shortly after 11 p.m.

After a foot chase, police found a person nearby with several gunshot wounds. That person was placed into an ambulance.

A perimeter was established and police were continuing to search the neighborhood.
