Venice Blvd. hit-and-run: LAPD seeking public's help finding driver who injured pedestrian

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver who mowed down a pedestrian on Venice Boulevard two weeks ago.

The pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk at southbound Sepulveda around 1:25 a.m. Saturday May 15.

A white Mercedes was driving quickly westbound on Venice Boulevard, and struck the pedestrian then kept going.

The pedestrian ended up in the hospital with serious injuries.

A city program offers a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to hit-run-drivers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222.During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or www.lacrimestoppers.org.
