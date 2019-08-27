Boyle Heights hit-and-run: Father of 5 struggles with pain as LAPD asks for public's help

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are looking for the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck and severely injured a bicyclist in Boyle Heights.
The collision happened Aug. 22 on Whittier Boulevard near Calzona Street around 10:20 p.m.
Video shows a white pickup truck driving on the left side of the road in the direction of oncoming traffic and right into the path of a bicyclist. The truck smashes head-on into the bicyclist and immediately flees the scene.
The victim, Gabriel Lopez, spoke to Eyewitness News Monday, saying he continues to suffer a lot of pain from the collision.
He remembers seeing the white truck driving fast and losing control as it crossed into oncoming traffic - and slamming right into him.
He spent three days in the hospital, suffering a broken vertebrae and a blood clot. He's grateful he can still walk, though he needs the assistance of a walker.
Lopez is a father of five and was taking his bicycle to work that night.
He works in construction and doesn't expect to be able to return to work for at least a month and a half.
Now he's just hoping the driver will be caught and brought to justice.
The vehicle is described as a white 2011-2018 Chevrolet/GMC full-size pickup truck. It has a red front bumper, lower valance air deflector, black rims and a black bed cover. It also may have a custom white rear bumper and possible aftermarket headlamps and tail lamps.
The city has a reward program that offers up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713, Detective Juan Campos (213)486-0755, or email 31480@LAPD.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Additional video of the incident is available here from the LAPD. Warning: Footage depicts moment of impact and may be disturbing to some.
