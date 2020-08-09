LAPD seeks public's help finding missing 7-year-old girl

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help finding a 7-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday morning.
Ruby Alvarado was last seen Saturday around 9 a.m. near the 3100 block of West Sixth Street, police say.
She was with her mother, Xyla Aguirre, who was visiting that morning.
Ruby has not been seen since then and her family is concerned. Family also cannot reach her mother.
Ruby is described as a 7-year-old Hispanic girl, standing about 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue dress with the writing "LOL" on the front.
Xyla Aguirre is a 24-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes who stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Olympic Area detectives at (213)382-6628.
Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
