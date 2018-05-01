LAPD seeks suspect in string of Koreatown apartment burglaries

Chilling video shows at a burglary unfolding in someone's Koreatown home. Surveillance cameras show the suspect looking for whatever he can steal and get out.Detectives have identified a man as their prime suspect in a string of apartment burglaries in Koreatown."I think we all feel demoralized with the situation here in our neighborhood," one resident said.The resident, wanting her identity shielded, is not a burglary victim but says like others who live in the apartment buildings that have been targeted by the suspect, she's afraid."We love living in K-town but I feel so vulnerable and I think most of us do," she said.Investigators say the bandit is bold and brazen, dressing like a maintenance man, entering apartment buildings and gaining entry into homes during the day."We have identified a pattern for a serial burglar," said LAPD Capt. David Kowalski. "He is responsible for 14 separate apartment burglaries occurring between February of last year and April of this year. The majority of burglaries happening in the same general area from Harvard to the west to Catalina to the east, all 14 of these crimes happening in the middle of the day."Police say the suspect is crafty at picking locks getting in and out of apartments fast. So far, they say he's entered homes with no one inside stealing primarily money and jewelry."He's entering apartments by not using force. He has some type of skill set as a locksmith to enter these apartments," said Kowalski.If you can help police catch the bandit, they want you to call them at 877-LAPD-24-7.