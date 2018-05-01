LAPD seeks suspect in string of Koreatown apartment burglaries

EMBED </>More Videos

Detectives have identified a man as their prime suspect in a string of apartment burglaries in Koreatown. (KABC)

By
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Chilling video shows at a burglary unfolding in someone's Koreatown home. Surveillance cameras show the suspect looking for whatever he can steal and get out.

Detectives have identified a man as their prime suspect in a string of apartment burglaries in Koreatown.

"I think we all feel demoralized with the situation here in our neighborhood," one resident said.

The resident, wanting her identity shielded, is not a burglary victim but says like others who live in the apartment buildings that have been targeted by the suspect, she's afraid.

"We love living in K-town but I feel so vulnerable and I think most of us do," she said.

Investigators say the bandit is bold and brazen, dressing like a maintenance man, entering apartment buildings and gaining entry into homes during the day.

"We have identified a pattern for a serial burglar," said LAPD Capt. David Kowalski. "He is responsible for 14 separate apartment burglaries occurring between February of last year and April of this year. The majority of burglaries happening in the same general area from Harvard to the west to Catalina to the east, all 14 of these crimes happening in the middle of the day."

Police say the suspect is crafty at picking locks getting in and out of apartments fast. So far, they say he's entered homes with no one inside stealing primarily money and jewelry.

"He's entering apartments by not using force. He has some type of skill set as a locksmith to enter these apartments," said Kowalski.

If you can help police catch the bandit, they want you to call them at 877-LAPD-24-7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeburglaryKoreatownLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News