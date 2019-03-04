100 pounds of meth seized, 2 arrested in South LA

About $1 million worth of crystal meth was taken off the streets of South Los Angeles, thanks to an early Sunday morning bust.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- About $1 million worth of crystal meth was taken off the streets of South Los Angeles, thanks to an early Sunday morning bust.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a pair of drug traffickers in South LA and seized their cargo: more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

Southwest division narcotics officers also recovered a loaded gun during the arrest.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countylapddrug bustmethamphetaminemeth
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Photo of OC students with swastika sparking outrage
Hollywood buzzing about massive beehive
Long Beach man arrested in connection with 2018 Aliso Viejo explosion
At least 23 dead as storms, possible tornadoes hit Deep South
Protest held over horse deaths at Santa Anita
Long Beach otter breaks record in celebrating 22nd birthday
Reports of shots heard, possible suicide at Beverly Center
Show More
Missing California sisters found alive
LA County orders deputy rehired by Villanueva to turn in badge, weapon
New series of storms hitting SoCal this week
SpaceX's Dragon capsule docks at International Space Station
Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with tumor
More TOP STORIES News