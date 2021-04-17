Health & Fitness

LAPD sergeant dies of COVID-19 complications

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD sergeant dies of COVID-19 complications

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday that a 31-year-veteran of the force died of COVID-19 complications, becoming the department's seventh sworn employee to die of the virus.

Sgt. Anthony White, who had worked for the LAPD since 1990, died on Thursday at the age of 54. His most recent assignment was at the Transit Services Division. Before that, he worked at the Hollenbeck, Southwest, Internal Affairs and Transit Services divisions, according to the Los Angeles Police Protective League's Dustin DeRollo.

He leaves behind a wife, two teenage children, his parents and two sisters, DeRollo said.

"Our deepest condolences to his friends and loved ones in this most difficult time," the LAPD said in a Twitter post.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League also mourned White's death in a Twitter posting, which read: "He protected our city for over 30 years. Our prayers are with Sgt. White's family, friends and co-workers during their time of sadness."

The department had previously lost six sworn and two civilian employees to the virus since the start of the pandemic, a number that had gone unchanged since February.

A total of 2,690 employees have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, and 78 were self-isolating at home or recovering due to exposure as of Thursday, the Emergency Operations Center reported.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countylapdcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News