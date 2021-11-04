LAPD bodycam footage shows shooting of stabbing suspect in Hollywood

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage of a shooting involving a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old woman in Hollywood.

Warning: The video in the media player above contains footage that may be disturbing to some.

On Oct. 2, officers in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue were directed toward the man, who police say was armed with a knife, by the woman who he had allegedly stabbed in the abdomen.

Newly-released footage shows one officer approach the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Grisha Alaverdyan, before being joined by other officers shortly after.

After giving the man several commands to drop something in his hand, one of them requests less-than lethal rounds.

In the video, the man appears to be laughing and gesturing before taking a few steps toward officers. That's when several beanbag rounds were deployed and shots were fired.

A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by LAPD in Hollywood after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old woman, according to police.



Alaverdyan was struck and transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries described as not life-threatening.

According to investigators, the attack was random. Extra officers who were on patrol due to increased crime in the area responded quickly.

"It's a random attack. Unfortunately, it happened, but thankfully the officers were there to address that problem immediately," LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihahn said at the time.

LAPD said the suspect's knife was recovered at the scene.

Shortly after the attack, the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

