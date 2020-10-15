SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred near Figueroa and 110th streets shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The suspect was declared dead at a gas station parking lot.
It was unknown what led up to the shooting or why police opened fire.
The suspect was not immediately identified.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Suspect shot, killed by police in South LA
