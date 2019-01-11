A Los Angeles Police Department station in South L.A. was evacuated and a bomb squad responded Friday morning after a suspicious device was discovered outside the building, authorities said.The incident occurred at the LAPD's 77th Street station at 7600 South Broadway, which was closed amid the investigation.The evacuation comes the day after LAPD headquarters in downtown was evacuated for three hours after an envelope containing a powdery substance was found in the mail room. A hazardous materials team deemed the substance to be harmless.