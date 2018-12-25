HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Police have stepped up patrols near the Hollywood sign to avoid a repeat of the New Year's Day vandalism that turned it into "Hollyweed."
On New Year's Day 2017, a prankster transformed the sign to read "Hollyweed" by draping part of the letters with black tarps. A suspect was arrested about a week later and booked for trespassing.
Now the Los Angeles Police Department is adding extra patrols and Griffith Park will have another ranger in the area to prevent a repeat.
The hiking trails near the sign are particularly popular with visitors this time of year, although direct access to the sign is not allowed.
Some tourists and local visitors said they have to admire the ingenuity the prankster displayed just to reach the inaccessible landmark.
"To get to the Hollywood sign is impressive because technically you can't get to it without trekking through the weeds and bushes - so good for them," said visitor Aliya Hashaemi.
Others say the vandalism is just wrong.
"Why do they have to deface stuff such as rocks or any such things that people enjoy?" said Tom Cline of Menifee. "I don't know. Some people just think it's their right, and it's not."