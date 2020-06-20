LAPD stops use of CalGang database after allegations of officers falsifying records

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday announced that it is stopping the use of a statewide database used by law enforcement agencies for sharing information regarding potential gang members.

The department's moratorium on the CalGang System stems from recent audits and investigations into allegations that some officers within the LAPD falsified records and listed innocent people as gang members, calling the database's accuracy into question.

"To strengthen community trust and avoid any adverse impact on individuals, particularly in communities of color, the department will no longer use this resource," the department said in a statement Friday.

The LAPD was investigating its alleged misuse of CalGang, after it was announced in January that a teenager was entered into the system when he had no gang affiliations.

LAPD officers in an elite division of the department are under investigation over allegations that they falsified reports and listed some innocent people as gang members.



Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced in February his office would audit the department's records and policies on the use of the database.

"We do not yet have a clear or full picture of what occurred, but we know enough to know that we must act. Any falsification of police records and abuse of the CalGang database is unacceptable," Becerra said in February. "If Californians are falsely included in the database, that could potentially subject them to unwarranted scrutiny.''

According to Becerra, approximately 80,000 are listed in the database, but it is unknown how many were entered by LAPD, the largest contributor in the state to the system.

The department says it will no longer enter names into the system and will only be accessible for the purpose of removing names from the list that were erroneously entered.

City News Service contributed to this report.
