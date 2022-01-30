Sports

LAPD to deploy hundreds of additional officers for NFC title game, Super Bowl

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD boosts deployments citywide for NFC title game, Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Police Department says it's fully prepared to meet the public safety needs for the NFC conference championship game, as well as the upcoming NFL Week activities and Super Bowl LVI.

The department said deployments have been boosted across the city, with hundreds of additional officers in uniform as well as specialized assignments.

"These added staffing resources will ensure our community remains safe while deterring any celebratory unruly conduct or other disruptions,'' police said.

Also, officials said the vast majority of the more than 1,300 LAPD employees forced out of work due to COVID-19 issues have returned to active duty, and the number of new cases has dropped significantly.
EMBED More News Videos

The Rams and 49ers are set to meet each other for the NFC title for the second time in postseason history.


"The Department also has additional contingency plans for all types of disasters, planned and unplanned events requiring additional police personnel. Our ability to realign operations and significantly surge in size to meet critical public safety needs is well established and has been a point of significant focus in preparation for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI,'' the LAPD statement continued.

"The Department has been working in preparation for the upcoming NFL related events for more than a year. Staffing plans have been implemented to ensure a strong highly visible presence not only at NFL venues, but throughout other locations within the city. ... Additionally, the Department is working closely with all its public safety partners in the Los Angeles region as well as our State and Federal law enforcement agencies in a highly coordinated manner to address planned as well as other various contingencies.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countysan francisco 49erslos angeles police departmentlos angeles ramsnfllapdsuper bowl
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rams-49ers rivalry leads to NFC title game matchup in Inglewood
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes north San Diego County
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
Arrest made after vendor caught vandalizing Whittier taco stand
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Experts explain what's making omicron's subvariant more contagious
Woman dies after falling from party bus on freeway in downtown LA
Show More
5th suspect arrested in deadly robbery outside Hollywood restaurant
LA Rams fans flock to SoCal popup shops to get swag, cheer on team
Sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind
$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills
Family members seek justice after South Gate father killed
More TOP STORIES News