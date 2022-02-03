Sports

SoCal police, federal authorities to deploy hundreds of additional officers for Super Bowl

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police to boost deployments for Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local and federal law enforcement agencies say they are prepared to meet the public safety needs for the the upcoming NFL Week activities and Super Bowl LVI.

"Are we listening? Are we looking at the right spots? Are we anticipating anything that could possibly happen? I would say yes," said Jesse Baker, special agent in charge of the Secret Service's Los Angeles field office, adding that there were "no specific, credible threats at this point."

The Los Angeles Police Department said deployments have been boosted across the city, with hundreds of additional officers in uniform as well as specialized assignments.

"These added staffing resources will ensure our community remains safe while deterring any celebratory unruly conduct or other disruptions,'' police said.

Also, officials said the vast majority of the more than 1,300 LAPD employees forced out of work due to COVID-19 issues have returned to active duty, and the number of new cases has dropped significantly.
EMBED More News Videos

The Rams and 49ers are set to meet each other for the NFC title for the second time in postseason history.


"The Department also has additional contingency plans for all types of disasters, planned and unplanned events requiring additional police personnel. Our ability to realign operations and significantly surge in size to meet critical public safety needs is well established and has been a point of significant focus in preparation for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI,'' the LAPD statement continued.

"The Department has been working in preparation for the upcoming NFL related events for more than a year. Staffing plans have been implemented to ensure a strong highly visible presence not only at NFL venues, but throughout other locations within the city. ... Additionally, the Department is working closely with all its public safety partners in the Los Angeles region as well as our State and Federal law enforcement agencies in a highly coordinated manner to address planned as well as other various contingencies.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countysan francisco 49erslos angeles police departmentlos angeles ramsnfllapdsuper bowl
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
49ers fan in coma after assault during NFC game, police say
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Garcetti says he holds breath when removing mask for photos
VIDEO: Bicyclist dragged in shocking hit-and-run near Silver Lake
1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack
Leslie Jordan, Tracee Ellis Ross to announce 2022 Oscar nominations
RHOC star was held captive for hours at Newport Beach home: Manager
Show More
Youth basketball coach attacks referee at game in Thousand Oaks: Video
Army to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID vaccine
Somber funeral service held for LAPD officer killed in street robbery
NY congresswoman pushes to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday
Dana Point honors surfing legend Joyce Hoffman with statue
More TOP STORIES News