LAPD surrounding Pacoima home after fatal shooting

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man is dead at the scene and police have surrounded a home in Pacoima after a report of a shooting Monday afternoon.
The incident is happening in the area of Arleta Avenue and Bradford Street.
A man was seen on the ground outdoors at the scene and authorities wrapped the body in a sheet.
A large police presence descended on the scene. Officers have weapons out and are surrounding a home in the area.
