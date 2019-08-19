LAPD surrounding Pacoima home after fatal shooting

By ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man is dead at the scene and police have surrounded a home in Pacoima after a report of a shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident is happening in the area of Arleta Avenue and Bradford Street.

A man was seen on the ground outdoors at the scene and authorities wrapped the body in a sheet.

A large police presence descended on the scene. Officers have weapons out and are surrounding a home in the area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as it develops.
