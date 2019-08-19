LAPD surrounding Pacoima home after fatal shooting

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man is dead at the scene and police have surrounded a home in Pacoima after a report of a shooting Monday afternoon.The incident is happening in the area of Arleta Avenue and Bradford Street.A man was seen on the ground outdoors at the scene and authorities wrapped the body in a sheet.A large police presence descended on the scene. Officers have weapons out and are surrounding a home in the area.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as it develops.