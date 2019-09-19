LAPD SWAT team on scene of barricaded suspect in Mid-City

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A SWAT team was on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Mid-City Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police department.

Homes were being evacuated in the 2100 block of South Orange Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m.

It was unknown what the original call was for or if there were any injuries.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
