Nipsey Hussle shooting: LAPD chief, mayor to provide new details about investigation

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles's police chief and mayor on Tuesday are expected to provide new information about the investigation into the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle as the search for the 29-year-old suspected gunman continues.According to the LAPD, Eric Holder is believed to have killed Hussle and wounded two others on Sunday afternoon. Holder allegedly fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, with a woman as the getaway driver.At a morning press conference, police Chief Michel Moore also plans to discuss a broader surge in violent crime in the city. He and the police commission president had planned to meet with Hussle, who joined the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips gang as a teenager, before the hip-hop artist's demise. They had intended to discuss preventing gang violence.Meanwhile, a cleanup operation continued at the scene of a candlelight vigil Monday evening in honor of the rapper and activist, where chaos erupted and left at least 19 people injured. Two were transported to hospitals in critical condition, including one person who was struck by a vehicle.Dozens of LAPD officers cleared the area near a massive makeshift memorial at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard after a fight apparently broke out and triggered a stampede.Unfounded reports initially indicated that a shooting had sparked the panic outside Hussle's The Marathon clothing store.