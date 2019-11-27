LAPD to release details into Leimert Park suspected kidnapping case

By
LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are expected to release new details into a case involving disturbing video that captured a woman screaming for help in a Leimert Park neighborhood.

Earlier this month, police say a woman was taken against her will near the intersection of Obama Boulevard and Third Street.

Chilling footage from a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera surfaced of the woman screaming for help several times.

Woman screams for help during apparent kidnapping in South LA

"Somebody help me please!" the woman is heard screaming.

Details on what the LAPD is expected to announce regarding the case were not immediately available.

The screams rocked the Leimert Park neighborhood.

"I'm bothered and I'm rarely bothered," said witness Denise Bingham in the wake of the incident. "I'm all shook up. I'm shaken up just talking about it. Her screams I can't forget it. I can't forget it."
south los angeleslos angeles countyleimert parklos angeles police departmentkidnappinginvestigation
