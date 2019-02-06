LAPD civilian worker held without bail in killing of wife, son

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department civilian employee was ordered held without bail Tuesday on capital murder charges for allegedly killing his wife and teenage son in their Valley Glen home.Prosecutors say Viktor Glukhovskiy killed the two in the family's apartment in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street.The bodies of his wife, Natali, and their 13-year-old son Alex, were found the day after Christmas.Glukhovskiy worked as a security guard for the LAPD.If convicted, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Prosecutors will decide at a later date whether to seek the death penalty.He had been scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, but a Los Angeles Superior Court judge postponed the proceeding until Feb. 27.