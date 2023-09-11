LA Rams host end-of-treatment celebration for young cancer survivor

L.A. Rams help 13 year old cancer survivor celebrate a big win against the disease with special invitation to practice, then game at SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- The L.A. Rams won their season opener in Seattle; however, off the field, the team celebrated another big win with a young fan who beat cancer.

At just 13 years old, Silas Hoffman is celebrating his journey from cancer fighter to survivor.

"My journey has made me stronger. It's made me wiser and more patient. It's changed me forever. I'm happy to be alive and cancer free," said Hoffman.

It was three years ago that Silas started experiencing extreme joint pain and fatigue and was diagnosed with cancer.

"He looked at me and was in the bed and said am I going to die? And I said absolutely not. He said do I have cancer? And I said yes you have cancer but you're a survivor and you're a warrior," said Maya De La Vega, Hoffman's mother.

Through his chemo journey, a highlight for Silas was watching the Rams play on Sundays and his favorite player Jalen Ramsey.

"We learned his favorite player was Jalen Ramsey and Jalen jumped at the opportunity to film a video to surprise Silas and let him know he was going to be a crucial catch captain and invite him to the game that weekend," said David Weingarten, L.A. Rams Manager of Community Affairs and Engagement.

The duo formed a close bond over the past three years. Jalen welcomed Silas to the Rams practice facility and gave him his interception ball.

"It's meant a lot to know I have a really tight friendship with him. It's super surreal to know he's going to be there by my side," said Hoffman.

On Friday, September 8, the team hosted an end of cancer treatment celebration for Silas, with Ramsey covering the cost.

"It's an amazing feeling to go back on the field and know I don't have cancer anymore unlike the last time. It's just super amazing," said Hoffman.