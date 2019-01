A large sinkhole formed in the middle of a Torrance street after a water main broke early Sunday morning.Around 12:40 a.m., Van Ness Avenue was shut down following the water main break.The gushing water caused part of the street to cave in and form a large sinkhole.Van Ness Avenue is closed between Dominguez Street and Arlington Avenue. It was unclear when the road would reopen as crews worked to repair the water main and sunken road.