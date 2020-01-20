Large sword, other weapons found inside stolen vehicle in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were taken into custody Sunday after swarms of sheriff's deputies surrounded a stolen vehicle in Santa Clarita, finding a cache of weapons in the trunk.

The incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. outside a Walgreens on Soledad Canyon road after deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station determined that the black Honda Civic was stolen.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they found a large sword, along with a gun and several knives in the trunk.

Nobody was injured.
