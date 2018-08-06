Largest wildfires in California history

The Mendocino Complex Fires, which are composed of the Ranch Fire and River Fire, will go down as being among the largest in California history.The Mendocino Complex Fires, which have killed two people, have grown to a combined 273,664. This puts them at the number two spot on the list of largest wildfires in state history. The number one spot belongs to last year's Thomas Fire, which burned 281,893 acres.Another large fire that is still currently uncontained, the Carr Fire, is climbing the list at number 12. That fire has so far killed seven people.Firefighters say they are making progress but the threat is far from over.Here are the 10 largest fires in California history.Acres burned: 281,893Structures destroyed: 1,063Deaths: 1Acres burned: 273,664Structures destroyed: 143Deaths: 2Acres burned: 273,246Structures destroyed: 2,820Deaths: 15Acres burned: 271,911 in California (43,666 in Nevada)Structures destroyed: 0Deaths: 0Acres burned: 257,314Structures destroyed: 112Deaths: 0Acres burned:Structures destroyed:Deaths:Acres burned: 220,000Structures destroyed: 0Deaths: 0Acres burned: 197,990Structures destroyed: 1,650Deaths: 2Acres burned: 192,038Structures destroyed: 0Deaths: 2Acres burned: 177,866Structures destroyed: 0Deaths: 0