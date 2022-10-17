New Jersey high school English teacher gives books away by the thousands

A high school English teacher is on a mission to give every kid in need free books!

LINDENWOLD, N.J. -- Larry Abrams is an English teacher at Lindenwold High School in New Jersey.

Years ago, he had a student who became pregnant.

He learned that she didn't have any books to read to her baby, so he decided to step up and help.

Upon further research, he learned a lot of families were in the same situation - they didn't have books for their kids.

He wanted to change that, so he started his non-profit called "BookSmiles."

His goal is to spread "book-wealth," a term he made up that focuses on the importance of redistributing gently used books to people in need.

So far, he has distributed nearly a million books to his community and beyond!