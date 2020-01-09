Las Vegas firefighters discover illegal, homemade gas station

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas firefighters have discovered what officials described as an illegal, homemade gas station in a backyard.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared images online of the makeshift gas station discovered by firefighters Tuesday showing two yellow tanks in the corner of a walled yard with a gas pump nozzle on the end of hose.

The hose was long enough to reach from the yard to the street for "possible curbside fill ups," the department said in a social media post.

"This is not only illegal in the city, it is a hazard to neighbors (and) first responders who may respond there for an emergency, like a fire," the department said.

The backyard station may be part of an illegal trend involving people who purchase gasoline with stolen credit card information before emptying the fuel into storage containers at private homes, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials said.

The city's code enforcement office is investigating the case and citations are possible for the homeowners, authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadagas theftgas stationlas vegas
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after RV hits school bus, parked cars in Studio City
Joe Biden to visit SoCal for fundraiser, tour of Long Beach bridge project
Body wrapped in plastic and cardboard found in U-Haul truck
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
Authorities investigating possible threat against Calabasas High
Jeopardy! Night 2: Ken Jennings mimics 'Jeopardy James'
Show More
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Woman, 80, scammed into buying fake gold brick for $4K in Norwalk
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down NB 15 Fwy near CA-NV state line
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
San Pedro hospital for sea lions and seals may shut down
More TOP STORIES News