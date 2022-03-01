Las Vegas police officer arrested after attempting to rob a casino

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas police say one of their own officers has been arrested for attempting to rob a casino.

Authorities say they received a report just before 7 a.m. Sunday about a robbery at a casino but that security had detained a suspect.

Responding officers identified the suspect as 33-year-old Caleb Rogers, an officer who was off duty.

Rogers has since been booked into jail for burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.

It was not immediately known Monday if Rogers had an attorney.

Police say more charges are possible.

Rogers has been with the Las Vegas Police since 2015, according to the department. He serves in the community policing division.

Authorities say he has been suspended without pay pending a criminal and an internal investigation.

