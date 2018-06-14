LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas police release body cam footage from mass shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Las Vegas police released body camera footage from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that unfolded on Oct. 1, 2017 during a country music concert. (KABC)

By
LAS VEGAS (KABC) --
Las Vegas police released body camera footage from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that unfolded on Oct. 1, 2017 during a country music concert.

Hours of footage was released and videos show the moments first responders arrived to officers and other concert goers helping the wounded get to ambulances.

In one video, the rounds and rounds of bullets being fired from Stephen Paddock's gun are heard and an officer yells he's been hit and falls to the ground.

Another video shows authorities calling dispatch as they rush a woman who was shot in the head to a nearby hospital.

Names of the officers were not provided, and police and the FBI have declined to comment on any of the material released months after the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

Video, audio and documents have not shed light on a motive for the shooting, and the elected head of the police department said the investigation has not identified one.

The department also released 511 additional audio clips from 911 calls - a similar number to those made public last week.

A preliminary police report released in January said Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler, researched police SWAT tactics, rented hotel rooms overlooking other outdoor concerts and investigated potential targets in at least four U.S. cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingbody cameraslas vegasmass shootinghotelconcertLas VegasNevada
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
No motive, no 2nd shooter in Vegas massacre, sheriff says
Vegas shooting victims outraged, disgusted over MGM's lawsuit
MGM Resorts sues victims of Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas shooter's brother facing child porn charges
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News