Robber's gun jams as he tries to shoot fleeing victim in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- A Las Vegas man is lucky to be alive after a robber was seen on camera trying to shoot him several times at point-blank range, stymied only by the jamming of the gun.

Investigators say a man had pulled into his home's garage Sunday afternoon when he was suddenly confronted by a suspect with a gun attempting to rob him.

But the resident took off, running across the street to his neighbor's house.

Ring video shows the robber chasing after him on foot. The robber attempts at least twice to cock and fire his weapon, but it apparently jams.

Finally the victim reaches his neighbor's home and runs inside the gate, while the robber takes off. The suspect was later seen fleeing in a dark sedan with tinted windows.

Full video of the incident, as well as a description of the suspect and contact information for possible tips can be found at this video link from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.