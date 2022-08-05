Shooting in hotel room at the Mirage on Las Vegas Strip leaves one person dead

"We are investigating a shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage. One person has been pronounced deceased," police tweeted. "This is an active investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area."

