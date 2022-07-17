Shattering of hotel glass door in Las Vegas mistaken for gunfire, causing panic among guests

EMBED <>More Videos

Chaos after shattering glass door in Las Vegas mistaken for gunfire

LAS VEGAS -- The loud shattering of a glass door at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip apparently was mistaken for gunfire, causing panic inside and a social media frenzy about a possible active shooter.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they responded to calls of possible gunfire around 10:45 p.m. Saturday and found a glass door shattered in the valet area of the MGM Grand.

Metro Police Capt. Branden Clarkson says there was no evidence of gunfire in the area and the event remains under investigation.

He says one unidentified person has been detained and faces a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property.

Clarkson says one person had minor injuries after falling down during the panic, but nobody was transported to a hospital.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegashotelactive shooterlas vegas
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga
Knott's Berry Farm shut down after fights among teens break out: Park
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death in OC, police say
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Vigil in Brea honors man killed in SoCal 7-Eleven shootings
Man rushed to hospital during South LA street takeover
Report on the Uvalde school massacre to be released Sunday
Show More
At least 10 RVs burned in storage facility fire in Upland
Rescuers perform CPR on elephant in Thailand
7-Eleven shootings: 2 suspects arrested in string of SoCal robberies
On the Red Carpet previews the 2022 ESPY Awards
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
More TOP STORIES News