LAS VEGAS (KABC) --The Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony was held early Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Loved ones of the 58 victims killed and hundreds wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history joined survivors, first-responders and elected officials to honor the lives lost, including 33 of which were from California.
The daybreak memorial featured 58 seconds of silence to honor each victims killed, followed by the release of a flock of doves.
The ceremony served as another way to help heal from the Oct. 1, 2017 night where a gunman in a high-rise hotel rained gunfire into the crowd of 22,000 attending an open-air country music concert.
The ceremony was held at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater.
The government center also is hosting the Las Vegas Portraits Project. It features artists' renderings of the people killed at a Route 91 Harvest Festival country music concert.
That display continues through Oct. 19, when the works will be presented to victims' loved ones.
Las Vegas city officials plan to host a prayer vigil beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the plaza in front of City Hall.
PHOTOS: These are the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting