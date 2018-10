The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is coming under fire for reports of racial profiling.The allegations stem from a watchdog investigation into the sheriff's Domestic Highway Enforcement Team.Eyewitness News did a ridealong with the team last year.The Los Angeles Times is reporting that the special assignment team stopped thousands of innocent Latinos on Los Angeles County roadways.The sheriff's department issued a statement denying it engages in racial profiling. The statement reads in part: "We do not racially profile. We make stops based on behaviors and vehicle code violations, not ethnicity..."