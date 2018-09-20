LASD deputies rescue father, young son from Lancaster apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Los Angeles County deputies are being hailed as heroes after they saved a father and his young son from a burning building in Lancaster.

By
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Two Los Angeles County deputies are being hailed as heroes after they saved a father and his young son from a burning building in Lancaster.

Deputies received a call about a structure fire at an apartment complex near 16th Street West and Avenue K-8 shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Several apartments were fully engulfed in flames. As firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze, they asked for a complete evacuation of the buildings.

Despite neighbors assuring that everyone was safely evacuated, deputies Harris and Goldstein ran up the stairwell of the burning building to the second floor to ensure everyone was out.

The two deputies found a locked door and knocked on it. When no one answered, they kicked the door open and found a man inside who had just woken up from a nap. A small boy was also asleep in another bed.

Goldstein carried the child out and Harris escorted the father. Neither of the two appeared to be hurt.

Once the pair was safely evacuated, the father realized the magnitude of the fire and thanked the deputies several times.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firerescuelos angeles county sheriff's departmentapartment fireLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 LA County deputies shot, 1 suspect killed in East LA
Maryland shooting: 3 killed, lone suspect in critical condition
3.4-magnitude earthquake shakes San Bernardino
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
GOP says time running out for Ford to talk in Kavanaugh case
DA investigating over 6 alleged victims of OC couple
Police: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Diocese of San Bernardino to release names of priests accused of sexual assault
Show More
SoCal schools move toward stricter cellphone policies
LA Metro may move away from color-coded rail lines
Boyle Heights commercial building fire: 3 firefighters injured
Veteran reunites with family in Azusa after being deported
$100K reward announced in search for OC murder fugitive
More News