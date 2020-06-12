Suspect sought after deputy struck by vehicle in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search for a suspect is underway after a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was struck and dragged by a vehicle in Santa Clarita Thursday night, authorities said.The suspect is accused of fleeing the scene in the area of Tyler Lane and American Beauty Drive shortly before 11 p.m. after the deputy was hit by an SUV.Paramedics arrived to the scene to provide medical treatment to the injured deputy as authorities were searching the 14 Freeway for the suspect.The deputy was serving an arrest warrant prior to the hit-and-run incident, authorities said.The deputy suffered injuries described as minor, and she appeared to be alert and conscious before being transported to a hospital.The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station tweeted the deputy was "going to be ok."A description of the suspect was not available.