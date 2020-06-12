Suspect sought after deputy struck by vehicle in Santa Clarita

A search for a suspect is underway after a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle in Santa Clarita Thursday night, authorities said.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search for a suspect is underway after a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was struck and dragged by a vehicle in Santa Clarita Thursday night, authorities said.

The suspect is accused of fleeing the scene in the area of Tyler Lane and American Beauty Drive shortly before 11 p.m. after the deputy was hit by an SUV.

Paramedics arrived to the scene to provide medical treatment to the injured deputy as authorities were searching the 14 Freeway for the suspect.

The deputy was serving an arrest warrant prior to the hit-and-run incident, authorities said.

The deputy suffered injuries described as minor, and she appeared to be alert and conscious before being transported to a hospital.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's station tweeted the deputy was "going to be ok."

A description of the suspect was not available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyhit and runlos angeles county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Torrance Tirade: More encounters reported with woman in anti-Asian rant
LA County's homeless population jumps nearly 13%, new data shows
OC rescinds face covering order as more businesses get OK to reopen
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans 'no-knock' warrants
Mexican mafia member Danny Roman murdered in CA prison
GOP picks Jacksonville, Florida, for Trump convention speech
Paso Robles shooting: Suspect shot to death after 2-day manhunt; 4 officers wounded
Show More
California unemployment claims continue climbing
LA activities reopen as county sees spike in cases
Video: Chicago police officers lounging in office during looting, riots
Double lung transplant performed on woman who had COVID-19
Ontario airport to convert parking lot into drive-in theater
More TOP STORIES News