Suspect sought after deputy struck by vehicle in Santa Clarita

A search for a suspect is underway after a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle in Santa Clarita Thursday night, authorities said.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search for a suspect is underway after a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle in Santa Clarita Thursday night, authorities said.

The suspect is accused of fleeing the scene in the area of Tyler Lane and American Beauty Drive shortly before 11 p.m. after the deputy was hit by an SUV.

Paramedics arrived to the scene to provide medical treatment to the injured deputy as authorities were searching the 14 Freeway for the suspect.

The deputy was possibly attempting to serve a warrant prior to the hit-and-run incident.

The condition of the deputy was not immediately clear, but the deputy appeared to be conscious and was being transported to a hospital.

