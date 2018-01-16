LASD deputy to plead guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge

Kenneth Collins, 50, was arrested by FBI agents in January along with two others after they arrived in Pasadena, allegedly to provide "security" for the transport of narcotics.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A veteran Los Angeles County deputy sheriff who allegedly agreed to oversee the delivery of narcotics and other contraband in exchange for cash is expected to plead guilty Monday to a federal conspiracy charge.

Kenneth Collins, 50, was arrested by FBI agents in January along with two others after they arrived in Pasadena, allegedly to provide "security" for the transport of nearly 45 pounds of cocaine and more than 13 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

RELATED: LASD deputy arrested for allegedly agreeing to provide security during narcotics deliveries

Authorities said the three thought they were going to do the job in exchange for $250,000. This fee was negotiated during an undercover FBI investigation, in which Collins allegedly said he and his team would take calculated steps to prevent legitimate law enforcement from intercepting the drugs.

Collins, a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's department, is currently on administrative leave.
Related Topics:
los angeles county sheriff's departmentdrugsmethcocaineFBILos AngelesLos Angeles County
